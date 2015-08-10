PARIS Aug 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.62 pct at 0654 GMT

SANOFI

The French pharmaceutical company is teaming up with Germany's Evotec and Austrian biotech firm Apeiron Biologics to develop a new type of immune system-boosting cancer medicine that could be given as tablets to fight both solid tumours and blood cancers.

THALES

About 10 countries, including Egypt, are interested in buying two French Mistral helicopter carriers whose planned sale to Russia has been cancelled due to the Ukraine crisis, a source familiar with the situation said.

ORANGE

The French telecom group said on Friday its Spanish unit would raise the price of mobile and fixed-line bundles from next month, following similar moves by competitors Telefonica and Vodafone.

Separately, the group agreed to sell mobile unit Orange Armenia to Armenian internet service provider Ucom.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising company could double its market share in the next decade, potentially via acquisitions of U.S. rivals Clear Channel Outdoor and Outfront Media, co-chief executive Jean-Francois Decaux told the Financial Times newspaper.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline said group traffic, including its Transavia unit, rose 3.0 percent in July, while the load factor increased by 1.2 percentage points to 89.3 percent.

ECONOMY

The Bank of France put its estimate for third-quarter growth in the French economy at 0.3 percent on Monday, citing a slight increase in industrial production and an improvement in the services sector.

