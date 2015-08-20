PARIS Aug 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CASINO

The French retailer's Colombian unit Exito approved at a shareholders' meeting the acquisition of 50 percent of Brazilian operation GPA and 100 percent of Argentina's Libertad.

The deal is part of Casino's reshufle of its Latin American operations announced on July 30.

AGEAS

The Belgian insurance group has short-listed bidders for its Hong Kong life insurance business to firms including Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group and Fosun International Ltd 0656.HK, Bloomberg reported.

