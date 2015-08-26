PARIS Aug 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures were seen opening down 1.6 percent. FCEc1

TESSENDERLO

The Belgian chemicals group said core profit in the first half increased by a quarter, aided by a strong performance of its fertilizer and industrial chemicals business.

AGFA-GEVAERT

The Belgian graphics group said its profit margin expanded to a five-year high in the second quarter of 2015, helped by a strong performance of its healthcare business, cost savings and the weaker euro.

EDF

French power grid operator RTE has started work on a new 190 km power interconnection across the Alps to Italy in an effort to ease congestion on the existing lines to the largest importer of French electricity.

EURONEXT

The stock exchange said it saw record trading volumes on Monday, during a global financial sell-off.

AIRBUS

Airbus Helicopters said it plans to ask Japan to explain why it lost out to Fuji Heavy Industries and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopters in a $3 billion contract to supply a fleet of military transport helicopters.

