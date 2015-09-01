PARIS, Sept 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are down 2.18 pct at 0800 Paris time

VALTECH

Digital marketing agency Valtech said in a statement it swung into a 2 million euro first-half net profit, reversing a 0.4 million euro loss. Revenue rose 29 percent to 87.6 million euros.

SNCM

Les Echos reported that French logistics groups Stef and international ferry operator Baja Ferries will make a joint bid for loss-making Mediterranean ferry group SNCM. Stef is interested in SNCM's Corsica activities, Baja in SNCM's North Africa lines, the paper said.

BUREAU VERITAS

Certification group Bureau Veritas said that first-half 2015 adjusted net profit rose to 200.3 million from 177.5 million year-earlier and revenue rose 18 percent to revenue 2.32 billion euros. The firm said that taking into account the global economic slowdown and the more pronounced drop in oil prices, the growth in the second half of 2015 should be less dynamic than in the first half.

KERING

Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has been discussing for months with French luxury group Kering a possible purchase of its Sergio Rossi shoe brand but a deal is still far away, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

NUMERICABLE-SFR

European telecoms group Altice on Monday named sector expert Michel Combes as its chief operating officer and as chairman of its Numericable-SFR mobile phone business to help accelerate its expansion.

JCDECAUX

French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux buys a 70 percent stake in Peru's advertising company Eye Catcher Media, with founding shareholders Luiz Felipe Mauger and Miguel Claux, retaining a 30 percent stake in company.

