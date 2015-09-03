PARIS, Sept 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 September futures up 1.08 percent at 0654 GMT

EDF

French state-controlled utility EDF said on Thursday the EPR nuclear reactor it is building in Flamanville, Normandy, will again be delayed to 2018 and raised the cost estimate to 10.5 billion euros ($11.85 billion) from an initial budget of 3 billion euros.

EURAZEO

Eurazeo EURA.PA is investing 20 million euros ($22.57 million) in a 33 million-euro fund raising round by second-hand luxury goods online retailer Vestiaire Collective, giving the French investment fund exposure to a booming market.

EUROTUNNEL

Eurotunnel said on Thursday Le Shuttle Passenger service broke new new traffic records in July and August. Almost 658,000 vehicles travelled with Eurotunnel during the period.

VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi reported higher second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong growth in its Universal Music division, and said recent asset sales could enable it to consider more acquisitions in the future.

ALTRAN

French IT services group Altran reports a 34 percent rise in net income and says 2015 will be another year of profitable growth.

PSA /RENAULT

France's PSA Peugeot Citroen, the biggest-selling European carmaker in pre-sanctions Iran, has hit a setback in its bid to reclaim that throne: domestic rival Renault.

DASSAULT AVIATION

France is confident it will sell 18 Dassault-built AVMD.PA fighter jets to Malaysia after submitting a formal proposal, a senior diplomatic source said on Wednesday - extra firepower for one of China's neighbours in the South China Sea.

FAURECIA

Faurecia selected as strategic partner of Volkswagen Group VOWG.DE

VINCI

Vinci acquires French cloud builder APX Intégration .

LAFARGE

Following the completion of the merger to create LafargeHolcim, an exceptional scrip dividend of one new LafargeHolcim Ltd share for every twenty existing LafargeHolcim Ltd shares will be distributed to all LafargeHolcim Ltd shareholders as announced earlier, the company said on Thursday.

ECONOMY

France's unemployment rate was stable at 10.3 percent in the second quarter of this year, the same level as in the first, data published by the INSEE national statistics office on Thursday showed.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....