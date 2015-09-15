PARIS, Sept 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PEUGEOT RENAULT

European car sales rose in August in Europe rose 11.5 percent against the same month last year.

AIRBUS

The European aerospace group opened its first jetliner factory on U.S. soil on Monday and does not anticipate taking a hit to aircraft orders from the economic slowdown in China, Chief Executive Tom Enders said.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The airport operator said on Monday it saw a 3.5 percent increase in passenger numbers in August to 9.6 million, with the two Paris airports, Charles-de-Gaule and Orly, recording their best month ever in terms of passenger traffic.

MICHELIN

The French tyre maker said the market for new tyres rose by 15 percent year-on-year in September in Western Europe and by 8 percent including Russia. The Chinese new tyre market was down 4 percent over the same period.

