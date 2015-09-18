PARIS, Sept 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 September futures down 0.65 pct at 0657 GMT

THALES

The French defence electronics group announced an interim dividend of 0.35 euros.

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

The French computer systems engineering firm confirmed 2018 targets after first-half operating income fell 3.5 percent to 22 million euros on a revenue rose 5.3 percent to 461.6 million.

TECHNICOLOR <

Moody's changed the outlook of Technicolor to "positve" from "stable", B1 rating affirmed.

AIR FRANCE

The CGT, FO and UNSA trade unions at Air France have called for a strike on October 5 to protest against job cuts that could be announced that day, union representatives told Reuters on Thursday.

EIFFAGE

Eiffage said on Friday it was pooling its road, civil engineering and metal businesses wihin a new Infrastructures unit. The goup has now four business lines: Construction, Infrastructures, Energy and Concessions.

