PARIS, Sept 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ENGIE

Engie said it was uncertain when its two Belgian nuclear reactors will restart, le Figaro reported quoting the company's CEO Gerard Mastrallet. The Doel 3 and Tihange reactors operated by its Belgian subsidiary Electrabel were shutdown in March 2014 for further tests following the discovery of microfissures in 2012.

ABINBEV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA could bid about $106 billion for SABMiller SAB.L within days, with an opening brewing industry takeover offer expected as early as Monday morning, the Sunday Times reported.

HEINEKEN

The brewer said it had set up a joint venture with Africa-focused trading firm CFAO CFAO.PA in Ivory Coast to set up a new brewery there.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said the European Commission had granted market authorisation to its key new cholesterol drug Praluent for the treatment of so-called "bad cholesterol," or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, in certain adult patients with hypercholesterolemia.

The drug won U.S. regulatory approval in July.

AIRBUS

The European planemaker is pressing suppliers on its A320 jet programme to slash prices by at least 10 percent by 2019 in order to make the company's main cash cow more competitive, three people familiar with the matter said.

Atos and Airbus Defence and Space said they had signed a strategic agreement in the field of cyber security.

ALTICE

Telecoms company Altice priced a downsized US$4.8bn three-part high-yield bond issue on Friday that will help fund its acquisition of Cablevision.

VINCI, EIFFAGE, BOUYGUES,

The French government plans to go ahead with the construction of a TGV fast train line between Toulouse and Dax in the southwest of France, Transport Minister Alain Vidales said in a tweet on Saturday.

