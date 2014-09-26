PARIS, Sept 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 0.2 percent

ORANGE, BOUYGUES, VIVENDI

France's competition regulator rejected a request by Orange to suspend a mobile network sharing agreement between rivals Bouygues Telecom and SFR, saying it did not pose an immediate or serious threat to consumers or the sector. A spokesman for Orange said it would appeal the decision.

TOTAL

The French oil company is looking to sell its 17 percent stake in the Gulf of Mexico's Tahiti oil field, which could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Separately, European refiners, in a desperate battle for survival, are investing in costly upgrades or trying to close plants that bleed the most money, but industry experts say their efforts fall short of what is needed to make the industry profitable.

BNP PARIBAS

Jean Lemierre, a former head of Europe's reconstruction bank and a veteran of international debt negotiations, will need all his diplomatic skills to repair BNP Paribas' BNPP.PA relations with the United States as chairman of France's biggest bank.

BNP's board is expected to name him on Friday as replacement for Baudouin Prot, people familiar with the matter said.

KERING

The luxury goods group said it issued a 500 million euro, 1.375 percent fixed-rate bond maturing in seven years.

WENDEL

The investment company said it placed a 300 million euro bond issue maturing in October 2024 with a coupon of 2.75 percent, the lowest it has ever obtained on a 10-year maturity. Wendel said the issue was 10.5 times oversubscribed.

TRIGANO

The leisure vehicle and equipment company said fourth-quarter sales rose 0.8 percent to 190 million euros and said it expects sales to grow again this year.

LAURENT-PERRIER

The champagne group's supervisory board agreed to appoint Stephane Dalyac chairman of its management board. He takes over from Michel Boulaire, who has held the position since May 2010.

AIRBUS

There is a "distinct possibility" of adding at least one new customer for its A380 superjumbo jet before the end of the year, the European planemaker's sales chief John Leahy told Reuters on Thursday.

