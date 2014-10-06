PARIS Oct 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ILIAD

As it seeks to make an improved offer to buy T-Mobile US, the French low-cost telecom group has gotten the backing of private equity fund KKR and another fund, "probably Blackstone", according to Les Echos newspaper. Iliad has set a mid-October deadline to make a new bid to T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom, sources earlier said.

EURODISNEY

The Paris-based Disney theme park said on Monday it had agreed a 1 billion euro funding deal backed by its largest shareholder, the Walt Disney Co DIS.N, which includes a share sale and a debt restructuring, to allow it to invest in the business.

AREVA

The French state-owned nuclear power group Areva will likely decide this week to scale back investments in order to avoid having its credit rating downgraded to junk status, weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche said.

