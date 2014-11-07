PARIS Nov 7 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 November futures up 0.28 pct at 0735 GMT
WENDEL
French investment group Wendel reported third-quarter sales
of 1.519 billion euros($1.88 billion), a like-for-like rise of
2.7 percent.
AXA
French insurer Axa said it had entered an agreement to sell
its Hong Kong pension business to the Principal Financial Group
for about 270 million euros ($335 million)
ATOS
French IT service firm Atos said on Friday it expected 2014
reported revenue to rise by around 5 percent, helped by the
recent acquisition of IT services group Bull.
EDF
The French utility said that strong nuclear output in France
compensated for the negative impact of adverse weather on its
sales in the first nine months of the year.
THALES
The French government and the top private shareholder in
Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics firm, are split
over how to pick a successor to departing Chief Executive
Jean-Bernard Levy, people familiar with the matter said.
JCDECAUX
The world's biggest outdoor advertising group posted 3.9
percent underlying sales growth in the third quarter, in line
with analysts' expectations, helped by strength in its business
that puts ads in train stations and airports.
HAVAS
The French advertising agency kept up strong momentum in the
third quarter, posting organic sales growth of 6 percent with
gains across all regions.
APERAM
The stainless steel maker beat market expectations for its
third-quarter profit but forecast earnings would be lower in the
final three months of the year due to destocking.
VALLOUREC
The steel pipes maker reported a 27.1 percent drop in core
profits to 175 million euros ($218 million), hurt by lower
orders by major customer Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.
VINCI
Europe's biggest construction and concessions company
expressed interest in investing or acquiring concession rights
in Belgrade's international airport.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank has been deemed by regulators as less
important to the global financial system than a year ago and
will not have to hold as much extra capital as previously
forecast.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................
(1 Dominican peso = 0.0183 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.8079 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.8077 euro)