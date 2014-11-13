PARIS Nov 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The French airport operator pared back its forecast for traffic growth for this year to 2.7 percent, from an earlier target of 2.7 to 3.2 percent growth compared with last year, because of the September strike of Air France pilots. ADP said the equivalent of some 60,000 passengers were lost per day during the strike from September 15 to 30.

Traffic rose by 2.6 percent from January to October to reach 78.6 million passengers.

GDF SUEZ

The French gas and power group cut its earnings guidance for this year after a series of outages of its Belgian nuclear reactors.

SODEXO

The French catering-to-vouchers group predicted that its revenue and operating profit would rise in the fiscal year 2014-2015 because of anticipated strong demand in Latin America and Asia and cost savings.

ALSTOM

The turbine maker said it could return 3.5-4 billion euros to shareholders following the sale of its power equipment business to General Electric.

ILIAD

The French low-cost telecom firm added more mobile subscribers than analysts expected in the third quarter, taking its mobile market share to 14 percent to narrow the gap with third-place rival Bouygues Telecom.

EIFFAGE

The construction and concessions company warned that its 2014 revenue would decline slightly, as orders from the public works sector fell more than expected in the third quarter due to difficult economic times in France.

EURAZEO

The holding company denied reports it was selling its stake in Moncler and pushed back a plan to float Elis until early next year, its chief financial officer said on a conferecnce call after earnings.

GEMALTO

The smart card maker said it had bought U.S.-based company called Marquis ID Systems, which makes drivers' licences and identity cards, for an undisclosed amount.

SOLVAY

The Belgian chemicals and plastics maker reported a 9.5 percent rise in third-quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by sharply rising revenue from the oil and gas sector and a decline in the cost of raw materials.

NYSTAR

Commodity giant Trafigura has raised its stake in the Belgian zinc smelter and mining company to 15.3 percent of the share capital.

KBC

The Belgian financial group reported a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter, as a rise in income from its banking activities made up for smaller insurance profits.

AEGON

The Dutch insurer posted 47 percent lower underlying pretax profit of 291 million euros ($362 million) for the third quarter on Thursday, largely due to changes in U.S. mortality rates, missing analyst forecasts.

AHOLD

The Dutch grocer said its U.S. operations returned to sales growth in the third quarter, while the sales decline in the Netherlands was less pronounced than in the previous three months.

