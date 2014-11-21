PARIS Nov 21 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 November futures up 0.28 percent at 0753 GMT
AIRBUS
France has confirmed the selection of 12 Airbus A330
refuelling tankers for the French Air Force, Airbus Group AIR.PA
said on Thursday.
Delta Air Lines Inc confirmed on Thursday a $14
billion order for 50 widebody jets from Airbus Group, a victory
for the European planemaker that replaces older generation
aircraft from Boeing Co BA.N in Delta's fleet.
TECHNIP
Technip said on Friday it was awarded a contract from Tupi
BV,a consortium controlled by Petrobras Netherland and
constituted also by BG and Galp, for the ongoing development of
the Iracema North field, located in the Santos Basin pre-salt
area, Brazil. Financial terms were not disclosed
AREVA
Standard & Poor's ratings agency said on Thursday it
downgraded French nuclear group Areva's long-term and short-term
debt to BB+ from BBB-, with a negative outlook, citing
uncertainty about cash flows and recovery.
PUBLICIS
Publicis will unveil a four-year strategic plan on Dec. 4
and could provide details on its approach to shareholder returns
after this month's deal to buy digital advertising specialist
Sapient SAPE.O for $3.7 billion.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Shares in STMicroelectronics seen opening down 2-3 percent
as CEO Carlo Bozotti tells Bloomberg a profit target may take
longer to reach, traders said.
NUMERICABLE
Numericable, which is about to complete the acquisition of
SFR, France's second biggest mobile network operator, is also
open to buying SFR's smaller rival Bouygues Telecom,
the chief executive of Numericable's owner said on Thursday.
SANOFI
Sanofi, which sacked its chief executive three weeks ago,
gave a weak sales outlook for its diabetes drugs on Thursday,
overshadowing plans to reap more than 30 billion euros ($38
billion) from new medicines.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................