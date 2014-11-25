PARIS Nov 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

Olivier Bohuon, the boss of medical device maker Smith & Nephew, is the favourite to be named at the helm of pharmaceutical maker Sanofi, according to the Figaro newspaper. A Reuters report on November 18 cited industry experts naming Bohuon, AstraZeneca's Pascal Soriot and former Wyeth boss Bernard Poussot as potential candidates.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

The maker of airplane interiors predicted a gradual return towards normal levels of profitability in the current financial year after posting lower 2014/15 profits, hit by currencies and production delays in galleys and aircraft seating.

EDF

The sale of E.ON's Italian assets has drawn interest from a handful of energy companies including French utility EDF and investment funds on the final day for binding bids, sources familiar with the matter said.

Separately, France's hardline CGT union called for a nationwide one-day strike in the nuclear sector on Thursday to protest over working conditions, a union official said.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................