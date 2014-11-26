PARIS Nov 25 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 December futures up 0.24 pct at 0729 GMT
ORANGE
Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE said it and France's Orange
had entered into preliminary discussions with
Britain's BT Group over the Franco-German mobile telecoms
joint venture EE Ltd.
EDF
EDF's incoming chief Jean-Bernard Levy complained on
Tuesday about low energy prices in France, saying government
controls were forcing the utility group to fund its dividends
partly through debt.
TOTAL
Total is exploring ways to convert sugars from plant waste
that could be used to fuel aircraft while cutting greenhouse
gases, the French oil major said on Tuesday.
AIR FRANCE
Air France said on Tuesday it is selling a 2.2 percent stake
in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus AMA.MC through a
derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.
BNP /SOCIETE GENERALE
Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a stable outlook and
short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Fitch also affirmed Societe Generale long-term issuer
default rating (IDR) at 'A' and short-term IDR at 'F1'. The
outlook on the long-term IDR is negative.
THALES
Defence electronics company Thales, which has
delayed until Thursday a board meeting to choose a successor for
its boss, Jean-Bernard Levy, is expected to name senior
executive Philippe Logak as temporary head, French newspapers
Les Echos and Challenges report. Thales declined to
comment.
FONCIERE PARIS NORD
The property group reports a first half operating loss of
963,000 euros against a 1.4 million euros loss last year.
