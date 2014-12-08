PARIS Dec 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SAINT-GOBAIN

French building materials supplier Saint-Gobain said on Monday it planned to buy a controlling stake in construction chemicals group Sika for around 2.3 billion euros ($2.83 billion) and was putting its glass packaging unit Verallia unit up for sale.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM achieved a 2 percent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic last month, driven by growth on routes to and from Latin America, data showed on Wednesday.

SAFRAN

French aerospace group Safran named Philippe Petitcolin as its next chief executive when chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Herteman retires next spring.

CLUB MEDITERRANEE

Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi raised his takeover bid for Club Mediterranee to 24 euros a share on Friday, trumping a 23.50 euros offer for the struggling French holiday group from Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang.

ALTICE

Telecoms group Altice's plan to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil's Oi OIBR3.SA for 7.4 billion euros ($9 billion) depends on winning the backing of shareholders in Portugal Telecom SGPS PTC.LS, the holding company which owns 25.6 percent of Oi, a spokesman for Portugal Telecom said.

EDF

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Electricite de France SA's (EDF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A+', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and subordinated notes at 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Group Ltd's Long-term IDR at 'A+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole Chairman Jean-Marie Sander was removed this week from the board of a set of mutually-owned regional banks, a spokesman said on Friday, an indication he has lost the support of a grouping that is its main shareholder.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale has suspended its involvement in financing a $10 billion coal mine, rail and port project being developed by India's GVK conglomerate and Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, citing the project's years-long delay.

