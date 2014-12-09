PARIS Dec 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures down 0.7 pct at 0700 GMT

JCDECAUX

The world's biggest outdoor advertising group is exploring a bid for the European advertising assets of U.S. rival Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc CCO.N, according to people familiar with the matter.

Separately, the company said it had won a contract to run the ad operations of the future Soho shopping mall in Panama City, owned by Westline Enterprises Inc., for 10 years. It did not give financial details.

TOTAL

The French oil major agreed to sell its remaining 10.4 percent stake in Gaz Transport & Technigaz to Singapore-based investment group Temasek. Total had already cut its shareholding from 30 percent in February. Total said it will have raised more than $650 million overall from the sale of the entire stake.

AIRBUS

Britain and France have awarded a joint contract for maintenance of their A400M Atlas military transport aircraft fleet to Airbus Defence and Space, Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

Boeing Co and Airbus' jetliner sales to Russia are likely to be squeezed by a falling Russian ruble, the chief executive of Aircastle Ltd said, a drop that could allow the aircraft lessor to pick up some planes on the cheap.

EURONEXT

Intercontinental Exchange Inc said it is selling its remaining stake of about 6 percent in Euronext through an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors. The 4.2 million shares are worth around 100 million euros based on Monday's closing price of 24.66 euros.

KERING

The board of directors of the luxury and sportswear group has decided to pay an interim dividend of 1.50 euros per share for 2014 on Jan. 26.

RENAULT

The French carmaker is studying the possibility of marketing its ultra low-cost cars in Europe with production at its Moroccan site in Tangiers, Les Echos newspaper reported.

ALTICE

The board of Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA on Monday approved the sale of its Portuguese assets to France's Altice SA for 7.4 billion euros ($9.1 billion).

