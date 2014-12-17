PARIS Dec 17 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 December futures down 1.51 pct at 0701 GMT
SANOFI
Sanofi said on Wednesday that Merial, its animal health
unit, had reached an agreement with Bayer HealthCare BAYGn.DE to
buy two Bayer equine health products for an undisclosed amount.
BOUYGUES, ALSTOM
A deal struck this year giving the French government
shareholder voting rights in power and railway equipment group
Alstom before it acquires the shares themselves faces a legal
challenge from a French shareholder rights group.
ALTEN
Calsoft Labs Inc, a subsidiary of French IT services group
Alten, bought CPrime in the United States. CPrime is specialized
in project management, and "agile" consulting.
TECHNIP
French engineering group Technip said it had been awarded a
contract of about 100 million euros by Oil and Natural Gas
Corporation Limited (ONGC) to build a 6 MMSCMD onshore terminal
at Odalarevu in Andhra Pradesh, India.
GDF SUEZ
The utility wants to become the biggest private producer of
electric power in Latin America within three years, its chief
executive Gerard Mestrallet said on Tuesday.
Separately, chairman and chief executive Gerard Mestrallet
said the French gas and power group is not considering splitting
up like its German peer E.ON and sees strength in the synergies
between its divisions.
AIRBUS
The planemaker on Tuesday announced the resignation of the
No.2 at its planemaking unit, Chief Operating Officer Gunter
Butschek, after 2-1/2 years in the role.
ORANGE
French telecom group Orange SA has been sued in California
by San Francisco-based startup Telesocial over an application
that lets users make phone calls via their Facebook
profiles, the Financial Times reported.
BT
The British telecoms group's plan to buy UK mobile operator
EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.7 billion) should be completed
by end-2015 or early 2016, said a senior executive of French
group Orange ORAN.PA which owns half of the business.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................