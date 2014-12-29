PARIS Dec 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 Futures up 0.5 percent at 0700 GMT

PUBLICIS

The advertising group announced last week it would extend its $3.7 billion offer for U.S. rival Sapient until Jan. 7 after receiving acceptances representing 79.6 percent of the company's capital.

ALTICE

Angolan billionaire businesswoman Isabel dos Santos has dropped her 1.2 billion-euro ($1.46 billion) bid for Portugal Telecom SGPS (PT SGPS) - an offer which had threatened to block the sale of PT's former domestic business PT Portugal by Brazilian affiliate Oi to rival telecoms group Altice

AIRBUS

A missing AirAsia jet carrying 162 people could be at the bottom of the sea after it was presumed to have crashed off the Indonesian coast, an official said on Monday, as countries around Asia sent ships and planes to help in the search effort.

The Airbus A320-200 that went missing is young by commercial aircraft standards. It has also worked hard and lacks real time engine diagnostics, in accordance with its role as a short-haul aircraft.

The Indonesia AirAsia plane disappeared after its pilot failed to get permission to fly higher to avoid bad weather during a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore on Sunday.

The loss of Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 would cap one of the deadliest years in civil aviation for almost a decade - yet experts say the industry's underlying safety record is improving.

