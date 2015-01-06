PARIS Jan 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures up 0.3 percent

AREVA

The nuclear reactor maker said it signed a contract for about 75 million euros with Brazilian utility Eletrobras Eletronuclear to supply additional mechanical and electrical equipment to the Angra 3 nuclear power plant.

KAUFMAN & BROAD

The real estate company said it acquired French logistics developer Concerto European Developer from Affine to extend its commercial property offering.

PHILIPS

Qualcomm on Monday unveiled easy-to-use blueprints to help manufacturers make LED light bulbs that use the chipmaker's wifi technology to connect to the Internet.

GDF SUEZ

Regulated gas tariffs in France are set to fall by around 1 percent from Feb. 1, Le Figaro newspaper reported.

CGG

The seismic surveys specialist announced record quarterly multiclient sales

EURONEXT

On Dec. 19 the exchange provider had its most active day in terms of transaction value since 2011, December volume figures showed. The business also ended 2014 with its most active quarter for three years.

