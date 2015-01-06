PARIS Jan 6 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures up 0.3 percent
AREVA
The nuclear reactor maker said it signed a contract for
about 75 million euros with Brazilian utility Eletrobras
Eletronuclear to supply additional mechanical and electrical
equipment to the Angra 3 nuclear power plant.
KAUFMAN & BROAD
The real estate company said it acquired French logistics
developer Concerto European Developer from Affine to extend its
commercial property offering.
PHILIPS
Qualcomm on Monday unveiled easy-to-use blueprints
to help manufacturers make LED light bulbs that use the
chipmaker's wifi technology to connect to the Internet.
GDF SUEZ
Regulated gas tariffs in France are set to fall by around 1
percent from Feb. 1, Le Figaro newspaper reported.
CGG
The seismic surveys specialist announced record quarterly
multiclient sales
EURONEXT
On Dec. 19 the exchange provider had its most active day in
terms of transaction value since 2011, December volume figures
showed. The business also ended 2014 with its most active
quarter for three years.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................