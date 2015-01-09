PARIS Jan 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

Pharmaceutical groups Sanofi and Regeneron unveiled two clinical trials showing that a monthly dose of experimental drug alirocumab was effective in patients with high cholesterol.

SODEXO

The French catering-to-vouchers group posted organic growth of 2.3 percent to reach revenue of 5.08 billion euro in the first quarter of its fiscal year.

HERMES

The French luxury goods company achieved its 2014 sales target and is looking to expand in Germany through bigger stores in cities where it already has shops, according to an executive's interview with German daily Handelsblatt.

CELLECTIS

The cancer therapy company said it plans to carry out an initial public offering in the United States. The timing, number of shares and price of the proposed offering have not yet been determined..

