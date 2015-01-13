PARIS Jan 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures open down 0.1 pct

ALTICE

Portugal Telecom SGPS shareholders postponed until Jan. 22 a vote on the sale of its former operations by its merger partner, Brazil's Oi, complicating the 7.4 billion euro acquisition by Altice and possibly casting doubts on the long-agreed deal.

KERING

The luxury goods group said its Gucci eyewear partnership agreement with Safilo would enter force from the fourth quarter. Kering named Antonio Calce as CEO of Sowind Group and Christophe Artaux as CEO of Chinese jewellery brand Qeelin.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The waste and water company said the city of Calais awarded it a drinking water contract for a period of 12 years for a total amount of 79 million euros.

GECINA

The French builder said it placed a 500 million euro, 10-year bond maturing in January 2025. This issue is based on an 85 basis point spread over the mid-swap rate and a coupon of 1.50 percent, representing "the lowest coupon and spread to date for a bond issue by Gecina".

ALCATEL LUCENT

The telecoms equipment company said it had appointed Bhaskar Gorti as President to lead its IP Platforms unit. The former Oracle executive will help the company's focus on focus on the adoption and acceleration of cloud and software-based networking technologies, it said.

EDF

Germany's largest utility E.ON AG EONGn.DE has agreed to sell its Italian gas- and coal-fired power plants to Czech energy company EPH, ridding itself of unwanted assets from an acquisition spree in 2007.

People close to the matter previously said French energy group was interested in buying E.ON assets through its Italian unit Edison.

SANOFI

Several expensive cancer medicines will no longer be available on Britain's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) following an overhaul of an over-budget drug funding scheme, NHS England said on Monday. Sanofi's prostate and bowel cancer drugs Jevtana and Zaltrap are among them.

INGENICO

The group's payment services arm said it recorded a strong increase in in transactions in store and online in Europe in December 2014.

PHILIPS

Dutch company PGGM, one of the largest investment managers in the Netherlands, will assume management of pensions at Philips from 2016, PGGM said in a statement on Monday.

