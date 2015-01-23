PARIS Jan 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

THALES

French defence electronics group Thales warned on Friday that losses at its naval defence and energy unit DCNS could shave around 100 million euros off Thales's 2014 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).

EDF

EDF is weighing options for its national power distribution network, Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), including a stake sale or a partial spinoff of the business as soon as this year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

L'OREAL

The chief executive of L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics group, said he was expecting a good fourth quarter thanks to a strong dollar and lower oil prices as they would boost sales and profit.

CGG

Following S&P's downgrade of the company's rating, CGG said on Friday it was reiterating its anticipated end of the year 2014 financial situation. Following a high level of cash generation during the fourth quarter 2014, net debt amounts at around $2.4 bilion as of end of December 2014, the statement said.

SASY

European pharmaceuticals group Sanofi on Thursday said it had agreed to pay 4.44 million euros ($5.06 million) in total to ousted chief executive Chris Viehbacher.

RENAULT

Renault Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn upgraded his European car market growth forecast on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled a bond purchase programme to boost the continent's flagging economy.

MAUREL ET PROM

Maurel et Prom said it was ot likely to pay a dividend in 2015 for fiscal year 2014.

PIERRE ET VACANCES

Pierre et Vacances said first quarter revenue reached 306.8 million euros ($350.15 million) against 263.7 million last year.

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES

Compagnie des Alpes said first quarter revenue rose to 121.0 million euros ($138 million) from 117.7 million euros last year.

It predicted results of its ski area division for the rest of the season similar to previous years.

