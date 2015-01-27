PARIS Jan 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures up 0.2 percent at 0742 GMT

PHILIPS

The Dutch healthcare and lighting company said it expects up to 400 million euros ($449 million) in restructuring costs this year as it prepares to spin off its lighting division.

AIRBUS

Turkish Airlines is in negotiations to obtain 10 or more Airbus A380 jets in a deal potentially worth $4 billion based on a direct purchase at catalogue prices, two people familiar with the matter said.

TELECOMS

Europe's telecoms equipment makers look set for an unpredictable year because of consolidation among their operator customers and a slowdown of buildouts of faster mobile networks, known as 4G, in the United States and China.

TECHNIP

The oil services group announced two subsea contracts in the Gulf of Mexico.

INTERPARFUMS

The perfumes licensee said it expects 2015 sales growth of between 7 percent and 10 percent in 2015 down from 12 percent in 2014.

GEMALTO

The digital security group said it had provided Brazilian bank Banrisul with its mobile banking solution Ezio.

EDF

French power demand fell by 6 percent to 465.3 terawatt-hours in 2014, dragged down by record warm weather, power grid RTE said on Tuesday.

PUBLICIS

The advertising group announced the acquisition of France-based digital marketing and social networks player Monkees.

