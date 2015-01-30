PARIS Jan 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 February futures up 0.52 percent at 0701 GMT

EURAZEO

The GoGo Squeez fruit puree maker Materne turned down European investment company Eurazeo' s offer to buy it at 800 million euros ($906 million) last year, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

ALTRAN

French IT services group Altran Technologies reports 2014 revenue of 1.76 billion euros, up 7.6 percent year on year.

The group said it was confident that its performance in 2014 will be in line with the targets set out in the 2012-2015 strategic plan.

SAINT-GOBAIN

Sika said on Friday that investors, who together hold over 40 percent of the share capital, have expressly stated their support for course adopted by board of directors and the group management. Sika's management and board is seeking to derail a sale of the Swiss chemicals company to French building materials company Saint-Gobain.

FONCIERE DES REGIONS

The French property group bought two portfolios in Berlin, Dresden and Leipzip for 221 million euros ($251 million).

In total, these acquisitions offer an immediate yield of 5.2 percent.

LAGARDERE

France's Lagardère has joined the race to acquire a majority of Italy's airport retailer World Duty Free WDF.MI, which belongs to the Benetton family, sources familiar with the situation said.

EDF

French utility EDF expects the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in China, which have been subject to repeated delays, to be completed at the end of this year.

French utility EDF EDF.PA commissionned a 61.5 megawatt (MW) wind farm near Port Elizabeth in South Africa, its EDF Energies Nouvelles division said in a statement on Thursday.

EDF plans to review working conditions for its managerial staff, Les Echos wrote. The utility will make proposals at a meeting on February 5. The reform would affect 30,000 people, or about 42 percent of EDF's staff of 71,000, the paper said. The reform would focus on the number of hours worked.

AIRBUS

Airbus Group will have to pay penalties to European governments for the latest delays and technical problems with its A400M military transporter, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Airbus Group shook up the management and organisation of the A400M military transport programme on Thursday after the latest in a long series of delays and technical problems to beset Europe's largest defence project.

Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, said on Friday it had ordered 15 jetliners from Boeing Co and Airbus Group worth $2.2 billion to bolster flights on domestic routes.

