PARIS Jan 29 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 February futures up 0.52 percent at 0701 GMT
EURAZEO
The GoGo Squeez fruit puree maker Materne turned down
European investment company Eurazeo' s offer to buy it at 800
million euros ($906 million) last year, Bloomberg reported
citing sources familiar with the matter.
ALTRAN
French IT services group Altran Technologies reports 2014
revenue of 1.76 billion euros, up 7.6 percent year on year.
The group said it was confident that its performance in 2014
will be in line with the targets set out in the 2012-2015
strategic plan.
SAINT-GOBAIN
Sika said on Friday that investors, who together
hold over 40 percent of the share capital, have expressly stated
their support for course adopted by board of directors and the
group management. Sika's management and board is seeking to
derail a sale of the Swiss chemicals company to French building
materials company Saint-Gobain.
FONCIERE DES REGIONS
The French property group bought two portfolios in Berlin,
Dresden and Leipzip for 221 million euros ($251 million).
In total, these acquisitions offer an immediate yield of 5.2
percent.
LAGARDERE
France's Lagardère has joined the race to acquire a majority
of Italy's airport retailer World Duty Free WDF.MI, which
belongs to the Benetton family, sources familiar with the
situation said.
EDF
French utility EDF expects the first of two nuclear reactors
under construction in China, which have been subject to repeated
delays, to be completed at the end of this year.
French utility EDF EDF.PA commissionned a 61.5 megawatt (MW)
wind farm near Port Elizabeth in South Africa, its EDF Energies
Nouvelles division said in a statement on Thursday.
EDF plans to review working conditions for its managerial
staff, Les Echos wrote. The utility will make proposals at a
meeting on February 5. The reform would affect 30,000 people, or
about 42 percent of EDF's staff of 71,000, the paper said. The
reform would focus on the number of hours worked.
AIRBUS
Airbus Group will have to pay penalties to European
governments for the latest delays and technical problems with
its A400M military transporter, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
Airbus Group shook up the management and organisation of the
A400M military transport programme on Thursday after the latest
in a long series of delays and technical problems to beset
Europe's largest defence project.
Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, said on
Friday it had ordered 15 jetliners from Boeing Co and
Airbus Group worth $2.2 billion to bolster flights on domestic
routes.
