PARIS Feb 1 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
LAFARGE
Irish building supplies group CRH has agreed to pay 6.5
billion euros for assets Lafarge LAFP.PA> and Holcim were
obliged to sell ahead of their planned merger. The deal is
expected to bring in about 5 billion euros to the seller, they
said on Monday.
Separately, the Swiss Attorney General's office has opened
an investigation into possible insider trading in the securities
of cement producer Holcim.
SAINT-GOBAIN
More minority shareholders of Swiss chemicals company Sika
SIK.VX joined the management's fight to stay independent from
Saint-Gobain on Friday as the dispute with the French building
supplies firm looked set to drag into a third month.
ALSTOM
Alstom said it won a contract worth more than 2 billion
euros ($2.26 billion) over 15 years to provide up to 217 trains
for public transport in the Paris region.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alstom has
been given extra time to pay a $772 million settlement with the
U.S. Department of Justice announced in December. It will have
until after a $17 billion deal to sell power assets to General
Electric closes, the paper said without citing its sources.
VINCI
The French government's decision to postpone a motorway toll
increase due on Feb. 1 and ongoing talks about the future of the
concessions is "credit negative" for motorway operators, Moody's
rating agency said.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said this week the rise
would be postponed to evaluate discussions between the state and
the motorway operators, whose owners include Australia's
Macquarie, France's Vinci and Eiffage, and Spain's
Abertis.
