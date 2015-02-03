PARIS Feb 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AREVA

The French nuclear group warned that it expects to book a significant increase in provisions and a significant writedown of assets in its 2014 accounts.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

In the final year of his turnaround plan, Alcatel-Lucent's boss is pushing the telecom network gear maker to diversify its customer base by selling Internet equipment to large technology companies and multinational corporations.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Santander's consumer finance unit said it had finalised the deal to buy 50 percent of Banque PSA Finance, the car finance business of PSA Peugeot Citroen, after getting the green light from regulators to operate in France.

TOTAL

The oil major said it has delayed by several months its plans to drill Denmark's first test wells for shale gas.

ALTICE

The telecoms group said Carlyle has agreed to sell 4.4 million ordinary shares in Altice equivalent to approximately 1.8 percent of Altice's ordinary share capital to entities controlled by Patrick Drahi, Dexter Goei and Patrice Giami.

GBL

Albert Frere, a veteran dealmaker whose impeccable business timing made him Belgium's richest man, is stepping down as director of his holding firms GBL and Pargesa.

SANOFI

The French drugs group launched an inhalable insulin in the United States on Tuesday in a potential boost for its flagging diabetes product sales and for patient quality of life.

IPSEN

The French drugs company announced results for two double-blind Phase III studies of its Dysport treatment.

ARCELORMITTAL

The premier of Canada's vast mineral-rich Arctic territory of Nunavut on Monday played down the idea of tax breaks to combat a slide in commodity prices, saying investors instead wanted more infrastructure.

ARKEMA

Chemicals group Arkema said it finalized the 1.74 billion euro acquisition from Total of Bostik, the world`s no. 3 in adhesives, on Feb. 2.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus)