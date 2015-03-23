PARIS, March 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

LAFARGE

Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont had to be removed as chief executive-elect of a merged Lafarge-Holcim cement group because of the "value drift" that occurred after the tie-up was announced last April, Holcim's chief executive said in a Sunday newspaper interview.

On Friday, Switzerland-based Holcim and France's Lafarge agreed new terms for their plan to create the world's top cement business, giving unhappy shareholders in the Swiss company a better deal but leaving the question of who will take the CEO role unanswered.

AIRBUS

Talks between the plane maker and the French government over the financing for a new helicopter have hit an impasse, raising questions about where thousands of assembly and supplier jobs will be located, two people familiar with the matter said.

TECHNIP

FMC Technologies Inc and Technip said they would form an alliance in the subsea oil and gas technology industry. Forys Subsea will be based in London and employ 320 people.

VIVENDI

Telefonica has formally waived the voting rights associated with its stake in Telecom Italia in order to comply with the demands of Brazil's telecoms watchdog Anatel and go ahead with a purchase of Vivendi's GVT, the Spanish group said on Friday.

Separately, the U.S. hedge fund P Schoenfeld Asset Management is weighing a challenge to the strategy of Vincent Bollore, the powerful chairman and largest shareholder of Vivendi, at the group's upcoming shareholder meeting, wrote the Financial Times.

REAL ESTATE

New York-based property developer Thor Equities has bought the building that houses one of French nightlife's best-known clubs, Le Queen, formerly Le Central, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, the Financial Times reported.

SANOFI

The French drug maker, along with rivals Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Novartis, each have the three top new drugs set to reach the market in 2015, among 11 products each with $1 billion-plus sales potential, according to a Thomson Reuters analysis.

