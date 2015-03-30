PARIS, March 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.15 percent at 0622 GMT

LAFARGE

Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns a 10.8 percent stake in Switzerland's Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG, has rejected merger terms between France's Lafarge and Holcim, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

VIVENDI

Vivendi VIV.PA has traded blows with activist investor PSAM over the fund's bid for a larger payout from the French media group, with Vivendi warning the fund could be in breach of the law and the fund accusing it of attempting to intimidate it.

AIRBUS

The co-pilot suspected of crashing a passenger jet in the Alps may have been suffering from a detached retina but investigators are unsure whether his vision problems had physical or psychological causes, a German newspaper said on Sunday.

SANOFI

The French pharmaceutical company has examined acquisitions opportunities but does not view deal-making as "indispensable" to its future, its chairman told French paper Les Echos in an interview

TOTAL

The French oil producer has agreed to sell a stake in an onshore oilfield in Nigeria for $569 million, bringing the proceeds from earlier divestments in the country to more than $1 billion.

ABN AMRO

The Dutch government will reconsider selling off ABN Amro ABRGPA.UL, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said, after senior managers agreed to give up a controversial pay rise that had stalled progress on the bank's proposed share listing.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

The far-right National Front made only limited gains in French local elections on Sunday that saw the victory of ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy's conservatives.

