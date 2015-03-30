PARIS, March 30 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures up 0.15 percent at 0622 GMT
LAFARGE
Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns a 10.8 percent
stake in Switzerland's Holcim via Eurocement Holding
AG, has rejected merger terms between France's Lafarge
and Holcim, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
VIVENDI
Vivendi VIV.PA has traded blows with activist investor PSAM
over the fund's bid for a larger payout from the French media
group, with Vivendi warning the fund could be in breach of the
law and the fund accusing it of attempting to intimidate it.
AIRBUS
The co-pilot suspected of crashing a passenger jet in the
Alps may have been suffering from a detached retina but
investigators are unsure whether his vision problems had
physical or psychological causes, a German newspaper said on
Sunday.
SANOFI
The French pharmaceutical company has examined acquisitions
opportunities but does not view deal-making as "indispensable"
to its future, its chairman told French paper Les Echos in an
interview
TOTAL
The French oil producer has agreed to sell a stake in an
onshore oilfield in Nigeria for $569 million, bringing the
proceeds from earlier divestments in the country to more than $1
billion.
ABN AMRO
The Dutch government will reconsider selling off ABN Amro
ABRGPA.UL, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said, after
senior managers agreed to give up a controversial pay rise that
had stalled progress on the bank's proposed share listing.
FRENCH ELECTIONS
The far-right National Front made only limited gains in
French local elections on Sunday that saw the victory of
ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy's conservatives.
