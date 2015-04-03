PARIS, April 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

Tycoon Vincent Bollore raised his stake in French media group Vivendi for the third time in a month to reach 12 percent as he gears up for a fight with activist shareholders.

The company repeated on Thursday that it believed shareholders could be breaking the law if they were to back U.S. hedge fund PSAM at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

Investment advisers ISS said shareholders should reject PSAM's resolution.

NUMERICABLE-SFR

French antitrust officials searched the offices of Numericable-SFR on Thursday and seized evidence as part of an investigation of the telecoms industry tie-up that created the company in November, trade union sources said.

ILIAD PA>

Mobile phone operator Free Mobile has met its 3G network rollout obligation of at least 75 percent coverage of the population of Metropolitan France by Jan. 12, 2015, telecoms regulator Arcep said on Friday.

The deadline set for Free Mobile's next 3G rollout obligation is Jan. 12, 2018, at which point the operator must be covering at least 90 percent of the population, it said.

NEXANS

Prysmian SpA, the world's biggest cable maker and Nexans main rival, is confident of bagging orders this year to keep its high-margin subsea business order backlog at between 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) and 2.3 billion, the head of the unit told Reuters.

AIRBUS

French investigators believe there is a "reasonable hope" that a 'black box' data recorder recovered from the crash site of a Germanwings jet can provide useful evidence despite suffering some damage, the lead French prosecutor said on Thursday.

France is weighing the purchase of about 10 C-130J military transporters from the United States to meet a gap left by delays and capability shortfalls in the troubled European A400M airlifter, a French aeronautical magazine reported.

KPN

The chief executive of Dutch telecoms company KPN said on Thursday he would give up a 425,000 euro ($460,000) bonus following protests by the company's labour unions.

FRENCH ECONOMY

France's economy will start pulling out of stagnation in the first half of 2015, helped by low oil prices and a weak euro, but this will not be enough to reduce unemployment, the INSEE statistics office said on Thursday.

