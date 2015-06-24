PARIS, June 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BOUYGUES, ALTICE, NUMERICABLE-SFR , ILIAD

The board of Bouygues unanimously rejected an offer for its telecom unit from European telecom group Altice that sources put at 10 billion euros, citing execution risks and confidence in its own growth prospects.

Bouygues boss Martin Bouygues on Wednesday said the group's telecoms unit Bouygues Telecom was lossmaking in the first quarter of 2015, responding to press reports.

Bains de Mer Monaco FY net income group share falls to 10.0 mln euros

ORANGE

France's largest telecoms company will continue to play a leading role in creating pan-European networks through acquisitions, its chief executive told the Financial Times in an interview given last week and published on Tuesday.

COLRUYT

The Belgian discount grocer said it gained market share and kept operating margins stable in its 2014/2015 financial year, though its net profit was weighed down by a regulatory fine.

EUROTUNNEL

The Eurostar passenger train service said Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel had told it the tunnel would be closed all day Tuesday after a strike by French ferry operators and that it expected a normal service to resume on Wednesday.

In a statement, Transport Minister Alain Vidalies called on Eurotunnel to look for alternative solutions for its MyFerryLink business that would have less impact on jobs.

