PARIS Oct 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE

Air France will cut a further 5,000 jobs if a second phase of its cost-cutting plan goes ahead, on top of an already announced plan to cut 2,900 jobs, two union sources told Reuters on Tuesday, although the French company denied these figures.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Alcatel-Lucent said on Tuesday it will not sell its undersea cables unit, meaning the strategic business which underpins the global Internet will be taken by Nokia once it completes its acquisition of the Franco-American group.

AREVA, EDF

The French government wants utility EDF and nuclear group Areva, both state-owned, to keep a combined 66 percent stake in Areva's former reactor building arm Areva NP, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

PSA PEUGEOT-CITROEN, RENAULT

Several amendments to France's 2016 budget aiming to raise taxes on diesel have been introduced by MPs, French daily Les Echos said in its Wednesday edition. These amendments may not be adopted by lawmakers.

