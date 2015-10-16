PARIS Oct 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.47 pct at 0649 GMT

REMY COINTREAU

French spirits group said a decline in organic sales slowed in the three months to end-September, thanks to slightly improving cognac demand in China and robust demand for all its brands in the U.S., its top market.

CARREFOUR

Europe's largest retailer, reported on Friday an acceleration in third-quarter sales, reflecting an improving performance in Southern Europe, good momentum in France and resilience in Brazil despite a slowing economy.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Equipment maker Schneider Electric said it plans to invest 65 million euros ($74.00 million) in new software and headquarters in Singapore in a bid to strengthen its presence in Asia.

ACCORHOTELS

Foncière des Régions agreed with Accorhotels to extend the term of 80 hotel leases and to sell to Hotelinvest, a subsidiary of Accorhotels, a portfolio of 43 hotels for 281 million euros ($319.89 million).

NEXANS

French cable maker said third-quarter sales fell to 1.520 billion euros ($1.73 billion) at current metal prices versus 1.574 billion euros ($1.14 billion) euros year ago.

MONTUPET

The French car parts maker said its shares would resume trading on Friday following their suspension after the company received a takeover bid from Canadian group Linamar.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline's plans to cut jobs and activity can still be avoided if negotiations between managers and unions progress, the airline's board said on Thursday.

