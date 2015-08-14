PARIS Aug 14 Dassault Aviation, maker
of the Rafale military fighter plane that is enjoying export
success this year, is set for promotion to the SBF120
index of top French stocks in a September review, brokers
predicted.
The sale in March of a stake in closely held Dassault
Aviation by aircraft maker Airbus is another factor
leading to its likely inclusion. Free-floating market
capitalisation, not total market value, is the size criterion
for index membership.
The defence group is set to be joined in the index by wines
and spirits company MBWS, maker of Marie Brizard
liquor, and by immunotherapy biotech DBV Technologies.
The trio are likely to replace aluminium car parts maker
Montupet and two commodities companies suffering from
a price slump - miner Eramet and oil producer Maurel &
Prom.
The blue chip CAC40 index of the 40 biggest SBF120
members is unlikely to change this time around, predictions from
Exane BNP Paribas and Societe Generale said, but the same
trends are recognisable.
Oil industry services group Technip is under
pressure for demotion, along with Alstom, which is in
the process of offloading its main business, power turbine
making, to U.S. rival General Electric.
Pushing for CAC40 inclusion are shopping malls operator
Klepierre, and luxury goods firm Hermes, two
other tightly held groups.
Like Dassault Aviation, Hermes saw some stock move into the
hands of institutional investors when fellow luxury group LVMH
distributed part of its stake last year. Its share price has
nevertheless suffered in recent days from fears about Chinese
luxury spending after the devaluation of the yuan.
