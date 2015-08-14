PARIS Aug 14 Dassault Aviation, maker of the Rafale military fighter plane that is enjoying export success this year, is set for promotion to the SBF120 index of top French stocks in a September review, brokers predicted.

The sale in March of a stake in closely held Dassault Aviation by aircraft maker Airbus is another factor leading to its likely inclusion. Free-floating market capitalisation, not total market value, is the size criterion for index membership.

The defence group is set to be joined in the index by wines and spirits company MBWS, maker of Marie Brizard liquor, and by immunotherapy biotech DBV Technologies.

The trio are likely to replace aluminium car parts maker Montupet and two commodities companies suffering from a price slump - miner Eramet and oil producer Maurel & Prom.

The blue chip CAC40 index of the 40 biggest SBF120 members is unlikely to change this time around, predictions from Exane BNP Paribas and Societe Generale said, but the same trends are recognisable.

Oil industry services group Technip is under pressure for demotion, along with Alstom, which is in the process of offloading its main business, power turbine making, to U.S. rival General Electric.

Pushing for CAC40 inclusion are shopping malls operator Klepierre, and luxury goods firm Hermes, two other tightly held groups.

Like Dassault Aviation, Hermes saw some stock move into the hands of institutional investors when fellow luxury group LVMH distributed part of its stake last year. Its share price has nevertheless suffered in recent days from fears about Chinese luxury spending after the devaluation of the yuan. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Andrew Callus; editing by Michel Rose and Susan Thomas)