PARIS, Sept 27 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
LYXOR, OSSIAM
Top heavyweights from the $1.3 trillion exchange-traded fund
(ETF) industry are bracing themselves for a shift in how their
fast-growing but relatively opaque products are marketed,
distributed and regulated.
EDF
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it did not
plan to take part in the reorganisation of utility Edison
by buying an equity stake.
FRENCH ECONOMY
The number of jobless people in France slipped slightly in
August, pulling back from the highest level in over 11 years in
July, labour ministry data showed on Monday.
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent)