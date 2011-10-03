PARIS Oct 3 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIR FRANCE
The chief of staff of former French Finance Minister
Christine Lagarde has been chosen to become head of the main
French airline unit of Air France-KLM as part of a
management reshuffle at the carrier, newspaper La Tribune
reported on Sunday.
FRENCH ELECTIONS
Two thirds of French voters believe President Nicolas
Sarkozy will lose next year's elections if he runs -- including
more than half of his own party's supporters, a survey showed on
Sunday.
HERMES
PARIS, Oct 2 French luxury goods maker Hermes
sees no sign yet of affluent buyers tightening their
purse strings in spite of a sombre global economic outlook, the
head of the brand said on Sunday at Paris Fashion Week.
ACCOR
Accor SA , Europe's largest hotel group, said on
Friday it signed a franchise deal in the United Kingdom with
Jupiter Hotels, the new owners of the former debt-ridden Jarvis
hotels chain, to step up its presence there.
GRONTMIJ GRONc.AS
The Dutch construction company said late on Friday it has
agreed to sell its French telecoms business to the management
and mbo Partenaires. No financial details were given.
Grontmij said in December it planned to divest non-core
businesses to cut debt.
IPSEN
The French drugmaker said partner Inspiration
Biopharmaceuticals had been informed that the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) had accepted a filing for a bleeding-prevention
treatment for hemophiliacs, triggering a milestone payment for
Inspiration.
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook..........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance:
Equities..... World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................