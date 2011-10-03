PARIS Oct 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE

The chief of staff of former French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde has been chosen to become head of the main French airline unit of Air France-KLM as part of a management reshuffle at the carrier, newspaper La Tribune reported on Sunday.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

Two thirds of French voters believe President Nicolas Sarkozy will lose next year's elections if he runs -- including more than half of his own party's supporters, a survey showed on Sunday.

HERMES

PARIS, Oct 2 French luxury goods maker Hermes sees no sign yet of affluent buyers tightening their purse strings in spite of a sombre global economic outlook, the head of the brand said on Sunday at Paris Fashion Week.

ACCOR

Accor SA , Europe's largest hotel group, said on Friday it signed a franchise deal in the United Kingdom with Jupiter Hotels, the new owners of the former debt-ridden Jarvis hotels chain, to step up its presence there.

GRONTMIJ GRONc.AS

The Dutch construction company said late on Friday it has agreed to sell its French telecoms business to the management and mbo Partenaires. No financial details were given.

Grontmij said in December it planned to divest non-core businesses to cut debt.

IPSEN

The French drugmaker said partner Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals had been informed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted a filing for a bleeding-prevention treatment for hemophiliacs, triggering a milestone payment for Inspiration.

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets....

Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................