PARIS, Sept 12 France's share benchmark CAC 40 extended its losses on Monday, down 5 percent after news of an explosion at the French nuclear site of Marcoule.

At 1208 GMT, the index was down 5.1 percent at 2,823.94 points, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 3.6 percent at 882.99 points.

France's ASN nuclear safety watchdog said there was an explosion at the French nuclear site of Marcoule, a nuclear waste management site that does not include any reactors. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)