PARIS, Sept 6 Struggling car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen will be dropped from France's CAC 40 blue chip stock index, market operator NYSE Euronext said on Thursday.

The car maker, once a darling of the Paris bourse, will be replaced by Belgian chemicals group Solvay, NYSE Euronext said, with the changes taking place on Sept. 24.

Shares of Peugeot, hit hard by a long and deep sales slump in Europe, have lost about three quarters of their value over the past 18 months, closing at 6.038 euros on Thursday.

