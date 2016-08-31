LONDON Aug 31 Franklin Templeton's Michael Hasentab said on Wednesday that strength in the yen was "stifling" the Japanese economy, while the fund favoured a short position on the euro in the face of political risks in the region.

The yen has rallied 14 percent against the dollar this year as worries about global growth and uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. interest rate rises saw investors sell the dollar and buy the safe-haven Japanese currency.

"The exceptional rally in the Japanese yen is stifling the economy, and it's reigniting deflationary pressures," Hasenstab said in a release by Franklin Templeton of a roundtable discussion on politics, policies and market resiliency.

"In our view, the Japanese economy and policymakers will likely find it very difficult to deal with the yen at these inflated levels, so the massive yen rally appears tenuous to us and poised for a reversal."

The yen has fallen in recent days and was trading near a one-month low against the dollar on Wednesday.

Hasenstab said that rising populism in Europe and the U.S. contrasted with resilience in many emerging market economies.

He added that Franklin Templeton favoured being short euro as a hedge against political risks that could continue to unfold.

On the U.S. economy, Hasenstab said that rally in Treasuries could reverse as quickly as the run up in prices.

"As we look toward the end of the year, we have to question whether the type of U.S. government bond yields we have today make sense given rising inflation and the resiliency we've seen in the U.S. economy," he said.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields are on course for their biggest monthly rise in over a year as investors continued to build up bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates before the year is out. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Anirban Nag)