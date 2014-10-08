LONDON Oct 8 The prospect of U.S. Federal
Reserve interest rate hikes and a pick-up in global growth makes
long-term bond valuations unattractive, Franklin Templeton bond
fund manager Michael Hasenstab said on Wednesday.
Hasenstab, chief investment officer for global bonds in the
firm's fixed income group, said in a note he sought investment
strategies that ensured a negative correlation with U.S.
Treasuries.
"Longer-maturity government bond valuations have become
relatively unattractive, in our view, and the income earned
would be insufficient to compensate against the risk of rising
interest rates," Hasenstab said.
"As such, we seek negative correlation with U.S. Treasuries
in our strategy."
Such strategies are consistent with him favouring the
dollar against the yen and the euro. While the Fed is
contemplating higher rates, monetary easing in Japan and the
euro zone is likely to persist, Hasenstab said.
Despite the loose European Central Bank policy, he still
expected euro zone bond yields to rise eventually as the
region's economic recovery gained more ground.
Hasenstab oversees a team managing around $190 billion,
including a flagship $70 billion Global Bond Fund. He has made a
name for himself with contrarian investments such as Hungary and
Ireland that have generally paid off.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)