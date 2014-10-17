LONDON Oct 17 An accommodative stance by the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank may more than match the Federal Reserve's easing when it was acting alone and this could make European bonds attractive, Franklin Templeton's David Zahn said on Friday.

Zahn, who is head of European fixed income and portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton, said the BoJ and the ECB were likely to continue to have a loose monetary policy to combat deflation or low inflation.

"When you take into account what Japan and Europe combined are currently contributing to their QE programmes, it probably more than matches what the United States was doing," said Zahn in a note, referring to quantitative easing, a specialist term that describes central bank asset-buying programmes.

"So, on a global scale, we have probably just as much or more liquidity being created now than when the Fed was acting alone."

For Europe, this should mean that bonds "may be a good place to look for potential opportunities," while the euro should probably weaken against the U.S. dollar and - to a lesser extent, the pound, he said.

Zahn also said there was probably not a lot of value in UK gilts as the Bank of England was expected to raise rates.

"We believe it's not a matter of if, but when it (the BoE)will raise rates," Zahn said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Anirban Nag)