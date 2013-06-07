By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 7 A lightly traded
exchange-traded note saw its price rise at one point by nearly
400 percent and volume jump shortly after the start of trading
on Friday, the latest in a series of unusual moves in equity
securities.
Most of the errant trades have been canceled, Nasdaq OMX
said in a statement.
The Elements Morningstar Wide Moat Focus exchange-traded
note, which trades on the NYSE Arca exchange, opened at
$16.61 and the price quickly spiraled upward, reaching a high of
$80.86 within the first 7 minutes of trading.
More than 524,000 shares traded on Friday, more than 50
times the 50-day moving average volume of 10,415. At about 10:40
a.m. (1440 GMT), Nasdaq OMX said it and other exchanges would
cancel all trades made at more than $18.55 a share - about
340,000 shares.
The ETN tracks the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Total Return
index, an index of 20 stocks with "wide moats," that
is, a large margin of return of invested capital over the cost
of capital. That index is up 10.3 percent through Thursday for
the year.
The stocks in that index also have a sustainable competitive
advantage in their industry; holdings include Microsoft
, General Electric and Berkshire Hathaway
. The notes were issued by Deutsche Bank's
London office.
Representatives of the NYSE were not immediately available
for comment.