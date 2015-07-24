LONDON, July 24 Investors are dumping billions
of dollars worth of gold, commodities and emerging market assets
in a wave of "capitulation" selling, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said on Friday.
In the week where gold and copper prices hit five- and
six-year lows, respectively, funds flows data showed the biggest
outflow from precious metals in four months and emerging market
fund outflows reaching $10 billion over the last two weeks.
"Capitulation (is) beginning in emerging markets, resources
and commodities," BAML analysts wrote.
The receding threat of Greece crashing out of the euro has
helped deflate safe-haven demand for gold, while the likelihood
of a U.S. interest rate hike this year has spooked emerging
markets.
Investors redeemed $1.1 billion from precious metals funds
in the week ending July 22, the biggest outflow in four months,
BAML said in its report, which also cited the latest weekly flow
figures from data-provider EPFR Global.
A net $3.3 billion was pulled from emerging markets funds,
bringing the total outflow over the last fortnight to $10
billion.
On Friday, gold hit a five-year low of $1,077 an
ounce and copper fell to a six-year low of
$5,191.50 per tonne. Many emerging market currencies,
such as the Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht and South
Korean won hit multi-year lows too.
Bond funds attracted a net $5.5 billion inflow, the largest
in three months, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield once again
failed to break above 2.5 percent.
In stocks, Europe was the destination of choice as the Greek
crisis abated. Investors ploughed a net $6 billion into the
region's equity funds, the largest net inflow in four months.
U.S. equity funds posted a net $3.7 billion outflow, BAML
said, although globally, equity funds pulled in $1.7 billion.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Hugh Lawson)