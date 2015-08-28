LONDON Aug 28 Investors pulled a record amount
of money out of global equity funds in the week to Aug. 26,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a measure of the
alarm that China's markets and economy have aroused around the
world.
The $29.5 billion outflow, including $19 billion in just one
day, was the largest since the series began in 2002, surpassing
any weekly outflow engendered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers
in 2008.
The $19 billion outflow on Aug. 25 was the second largest
daily outflow since 2007 when comparable daily flow data became
available, BAML said in a note on Friday titled: "The Total Risk
Surrender".
Worries over the health of China's economy and Beijing's
struggle to contain the market upheaval since it devalued the
yuan earlier in August sent Chinese stocks into a tailspin that
pulled down global markets.
The rebound was sharp: oil, for example, rose 10 percent on
Thursday alone. But the BAML figures, in part based on weekly
flows from data-provider EPFR Global, are for the week to
Wednesday Aug. 26.
Emerging market equity funds were hit hard. Investors
withdrew a net $10.5 billion, the largest outflow since January
2008, BAML said.
This tallied with a separate report from the Institute of
International Finance, showing the largest outflow from emerging
market stocks since the mid-2013 "Taper Tantrum" when the U.S.
Federal Reserve signalled it might be about to raise interest
rates but then quickly backed down.
Investors pulled a net $8.7 billion out of EM stocks this
month, the IIF report said.
"Emerging market investors have been spooked by rising
uncertainty about China, and stress has been exacerbated by a
combination of fundamental concerns about EM economic prospects
and volatility in global financial markets," said Charles
Collyns, chief economist at the IIF.
On Monday, Aug. 24, the seven emerging markets that provide
daily flows data experienced outflows of $2.7 billion, as much
as on Sept. 17, 2008, during the week of the Lehman Brothers
bankruptcy, the IIF said.
In developed markets, European stocks posted a $3.6 billion
outflow in the week to Aug. 26, the first outflow in 15 weeks
and the biggest since October last year, BAML said.
In fixed income, $11.7 billion left bond funds, the largest
since June 2013. Emerging market bond funds also had their
biggest outflow since June 2013, BAML said.
So far this year, emerging market equities have shed $48.4
billion and developed market equities have attracted $48.9
billion, according to BAML.
