NEW YORK, April 23 Stock and bond futures
markets erupted after a false message sent on Twitter suggested
the White House had been attacked on Tuesday.
More than 620,000 front-month S&P 500 E-mini futures
contracts and more than 180,000 front-month 10-year
Treasury futures contracts changed hands between 1:09
p.m. and 1:12 p.m. EDT (1709 to 1712 GMT) after the Associated
Press's Twitter account sent a message saying there had been two
explosions at the White House and that President Barack Obama
had been injured.
The AP told Reuters the tweet was "bogus," and the White
House confirmed that there had been no explosions and that Obama
was fine. Markets were roiled, with the S&P 500 quickly giving
up about all of the day's gains before bouncing back sharply.