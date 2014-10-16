NEW YORK Oct 16 The huge decline in open
interest in U.S. bond and Eurodollar futures signaled a scramble
on Wednesday to exit bearish bets on U.S. Treasuries and
interest rates, which knocked benchmark 10-year yields to
16-month lows, according to data from the CME Group.
Safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt has surged since
last week on fears about the global economy. Weak U.S. data on
Wednesday fed those fears.
The dramatic fall in U.S. Treasuries yields "was largely the
result of some large market players unwinding crowded trades in
Treasury futures markets," Rick Rieder, chief investment officer
of fundamental fixed income at BlackRock, said late Wednesday.
The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes fell
as low as 1.865 percent in early Wednesday U.S. trading before
closing at 2.129 percent, down nearly 8 basis points on the day,
according to Reuters data.
Among all fixed income futures, open interest or unsettled
contracts on Eurodollar futures <0#ED:> traded on the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange took the biggest hit. They fell 442,203
contracts to 11.53 million, preliminary CME data showed.
Open interest on five-year Treasury note futures <0#FV:>
traded on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 118,078 to 1.97
million.
Open contracts on CBOT two-year T-note futures <0#TU:>
decreased 27,117 to 1.41 million.
CBOT T-bond contract's <0#US:> open interest fell 13,081 to
888,436.
Open interest on CBOT ultra bond futures <0#AUL:> slipped
3,590 to 511.536.
The notable exception was CBOT 10-year T-note futures
<0#TY:> whose open interest rose 23,088 to 2.82 million
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)