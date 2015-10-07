LONDON Oct 7 The world's main exchange rates
have calmly ridden a volatility storm that has swept through
global markets in recent weeks, proving a haven of market depth
and liquidity that is fast evaporating elsewhere.
Since the China-seeded global market shock of Aug. 24, the
volatility of the U.S. dollar's value against the euro, yen and
sterling - the pivotal Transatlantic and Transpacific exchange
rates - has been as little as one-seventh that of its swings
against some key emerging market currencies.
This is largely because these are the most liquid areas of
the largest financial market in the world. With an average daily
turnover of around $5 trillion, the sprawling, decentralized and
largely unregulated global currency market dwarves all others.
While growth of global FX trading has levelled off in recent
years, the deepest parts of the market are still liquid enough
to provide a shock absorber in times of great financial stress
and uncertainty.
This is a crucial stabilising force as it allows hundreds of
billions of dollars of capital to barrel across borders and
through these channels without creating additional disruption
for business and cross-border investors in the process.
"Liquidity is so often just an excuse for losing money.
Spreads are maybe 50 percent wider in some smaller currencies,
but the yen, the euro, the dollar and cable all remain extremely
liquid," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at
currency managers Millennium Global Investments in London.
"G3 markets have been continuous," he said.
SHELTER FROM THE STORM
Analysis of euro/dollar, dollar/yen and sterling/dollar
compared with the greenback's moves against the Brazilian real
and South African rand - two of the most heavily-traded EM
currencies - since Aug. 24 is revealing.
Euro/dollar, the most heavily traded currency pair in the
world accounting for a quarter of all FX trades, has traded
within a 4.6 percent peak-trough range, and has gained or fallen
more than 1 percent on four trading days.
Dollar/yen, which accounts for around a fifth of all FX
trades, has moved within a narrower 2.8 percent range over the
period and has had just one day where it has moved more than 1
percent.
Sterling/dollar, or "cable", has moved within a 4.5 percent
range since Aug. 24 and has had also had just one day where it
has shifted more than 1 percent.
Compare that to dollar/Brazil. That has moved in a 21
percent range from peak to trough and has gained or fallen at
least 1 percent 21 times. Dollar/rand has moved 9 percent and
gained or fallen more than 1 percent 10 times.
"No one is putting risk to work," said the head of trading
at a large bank in London. "Liquidity (in emerging market FX)
remains extremely challenged. Brazil is the worst."
Emerging market currencies are, by their nature, always more
volatile, less liquid and prone to more extreme price swings.
The potential gains are greater, but that's because the risks
are greater.
Developed market currencies - the so-called "G10" currencies
including the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars, and
the Swiss franc - account for the vast majority of global
currency trading.
But volumes look to have peaked as banks grapple with new
regulations limiting their ability to trade financial markets,
including FX, and the fallout from a global market-rigging
scandal that has forced them to hunker down after paying some
$10 billion in fines.
Volume on interbank trading platform EBS, a unit of ICAP
which sees the lion's share of euro, yen and Swiss franc
trade, has more than halved since 2008 to around $100 billion a
day, although smaller platforms have seen volume pick up.
This year will be the most volatile for global foreign
exchange markets since the 2008 financial crisis, according to
State Street research, with much of that due to the price swings
in emerging market currencies.
"G3 FX has been stable but little else has. In part why G3
FX has been so stable is because the euro, yen and dollar all
have some safe-haven qualities," said Michael Metcalfe, head of
global macro strategy at State Street Global Markets in London.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)