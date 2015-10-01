LONDON Oct 1 The $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market is cleaning up its act following a price-rigging scandal, but more work is needed on setting daily benchmarks outside London, the industry hub, according to a report published on Thursday.

Several of the world's biggest banks have paid a total of around $10 billion in fines for failing to prevent traders from alleged manipulation of the so-called London "fixings", which are used to reference trillions of dollars worth of financial contracts and prices.

In a report Thursday a year after it put forward recommendations on how to make the process more transparent, global regulator The Financial Stability Board said banks and customers at the London fixings have made great strides.

But that hasn't occurred for the large number of fixings in other regions, such as Asia, the report said. Banks in those areas should better separate their fixing business from other activities and improve transparency on how they charge clients for fixing services, it said.

"There has been good progress in implementing many of the recommendations; however, in some cases progress has been mixed. The recommendations are intended to apply to all FX benchmarks, not just the 4pm London fix," the FSB report said.

Changes to how the 4:00 pm London fixings work include the widening of the one-minute window for calculating rates to five in February this year, and banks making it clear that clients must pay a fee if they want to transact at the fix.

"We put this report out a year ago, the fixing window was changed six months ago and that was a catalyst for a fair amount of change," said Guy Debelle, Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor and head of the Bank for International Settlements' markets committee who led the report.

"It's unambiguously moved to a better place," he said.

The share of algorithms being used to execute clients' fixing orders, which bypass the trader and therefore reduce the potential for suspect activity, has increased sharply, Debelle said.

The report also noted that banks are cleaning up conduct and practices in their FX operations. Similar progress is being made at an industry level, with market-wide initiatives like the single code of conduct.

This unified code, which comes under the auspices of the Bank for International Settlements, will be implemented in May 2017.

The FSB is chaired by Bank of England governor Mark Carney. Its Secretariat is located in Basel, Switzerland, and hosted by the BIS. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Larry King)