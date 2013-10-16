LONDON Oct 16 Britain's financial regulator
said it was formally investigating alleged price manipulation in
the $5.3 trillion-a-day global foreign exchange market, working
alongside agencies overseas.
The FCA, which has been asking banks for information
relating to foreign exchange trading since June, said on
Wednesday it was investigating a number of firms.
"As part of this we are gathering information from a wide
range of sources including market participants. Our
investigations are at an early stage and it will be some time
before we conclude whether there has been any misconduct which
will lead to enforcement action," an FCA spokesman said.