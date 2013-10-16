* Hong Kong probe signals investigation has reached Asia
* UK regulators say formally opening investigation
* Swiss regulator has said multiple banks potentially
implicated
By Rachel Armstrong and Jamie McGeever
HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 16 The global probe into
suspected price manipulation in the currency market intensified
on Wednesday, with Hong Kong becoming the first authority in
Asia to look into the allegations and Britain opening a formal
investigation.
In echoes of the global probe into interest rate rigging,
authorities are examining electronic messages between currency
traders to see whether they colluded with counterparts.
Authorities in the United States, Europe and Asia are now
looking into suspected price manipulation in the $5.3
trillion-a-day market.
Several media reports have suggested that traders
manipulated the fixings, or snapshots of where currencies are
trading at a particular time in the market, which are used to
price trillions of dollars worth of investments.
Regulators and investors are looking carefully at the
integrity of financial benchmarks after a global investigation
into interest rate rigging led to fines for four financial firms
including Switzerland's largest bank UBS.
Switzerland and the United States are already making
inquiries about whether the currency traders used advance
knowledge of client orders and each other's trading positions to
rig the foreign exchange fixings in their favour.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday that it
was talking to foreign regulators and banks about the currency
market allegations.
"The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is aware of the
allegations. We have been in communications with the relevant
overseas regulators and (are) following up with individual
banks," the de facto central bank said in a statement.
For its part, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it
had progressed from asking banks for information relating to FX
trading to opening a formal probe and is working with agencies
overseas.
"Our investigations are at an early stage and it will be
some time before we conclude whether there has been any
misconduct which will lead to enforcement action," an FCA
spokesman said.
Switzerland's financial markets regulator FINMA said earlier
this month that it was investigating several Swiss banks. FINMA
did not name the banks under scrutiny but said multiple banks
around the world were potentially implicated.
The chairman of Credit Suisse, Switzerland's
second-largest bank, told a local newspaper this month that it
had not found any evidence of malpractice in the FX market
following inquiries from regulators.
Investment banks, including Royal Bank of Scotland
and Deutsche Bank, have handed over instant messages
and emails to Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over
the summer as part of its probe, banking sources said.
Last week, a source familiar with the matter said the United
States was also involved in the probe.
Authorities in the United States and Britain, RBS and
Deutsche Bank have all declined to comment about the probes.
CHATROOMS
Stung by revelations of lax oversight and controls in the
Libor interest rate rigging scandal, banks are pro-actively
handing over information from their FX desks to watchdogs.
"It's a two-way flow of information," said a source at a
U.S. bank.
A source familiar with the British inquiry said the tone of
messages between foreign exchange traders was similar to
exchanges between Libor derivatives traders, whose arrogance as
they manipulated benchmark interest rates stunned regulators,
politicians and the public in 2012.
Media reports this week suggest the investigations centre on
a group of senior dealers at big banks who communicated via
electronic chatrooms. The group was known by names such as "The
Cartel" and "The Bandits' Club".
The most popular benchmark is the WM/Reuters "fix", which is
set at 4 pm London time, using actual trades and order rates
from Reuters and rivals such as EBS during a 1 minute "fix"
period. WM, a unit of State Street, calculates the benchmark
using the median of the trades and the orders.
Bloomberg News reported in June that traders at some banks
may have pooled information about their positions through
instant messages and sought to manipulate the WM/Reuters rates
by pushing through trades before and during the 60-second
windows when the benchmarks are set.
The WM/Reuters FX rates are used by investors and
corporations looking for a rate to price their portfolios and
currency holdings. Most of the main equity and bond index
compilers also use the rates in their calculations.